Akroma Trading Up 116.5% Over Last Week (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 110% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $24,207.19 and approximately $90.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akroma has traded 116.5% higher against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,295.34 or 0.03637268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00033766 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 109.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

