Akropolis Market Capitalization Tops $188.60 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $188.60 million and approximately $40.83 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00059697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.05 or 0.00639600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00039136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00031634 BTC.

About Akropolis

AKRO is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,327,981 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.