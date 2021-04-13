Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of AKZOY opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $1.3197 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.