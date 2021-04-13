Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $159.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $164.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.75 and its 200 day moving average is $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $288.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

