Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Trading 5.1% Higher

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. 166,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,161,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.67 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

