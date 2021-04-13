Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded at Imperial Capital

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

Shares of ALRM traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.24. The stock had a trading volume of 265,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,926 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

