Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $49.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.21. 108,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,687. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

