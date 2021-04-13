Alaska Permanent Capital Management Buys 99,449 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,449 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 1.03% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock remained flat at $$31.90 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.