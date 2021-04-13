Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $163.70 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,271,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218,162 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 14.9% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $163,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,094,406 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09.

