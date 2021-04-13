Alaska Permanent Capital Management Increases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $44,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 65,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBRE traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,486 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55.

