Alaska Permanent Capital Management Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.7% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.39. 178,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,701. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.29 and a fifty-two week high of $413.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

