Alaska Permanent Capital Management Raises Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the quarter. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF makes up about 3.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 51.22% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $34,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMDY. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000.

NYSEARCA:CMDY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $50.72.

