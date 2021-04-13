Alaska Permanent Capital Management Sells 1,006,607 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006,607 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,659,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.73. 598,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,432,545. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

