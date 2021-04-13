Alaska Permanent Capital Management Sells 2,940 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $110.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.54. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.94.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

