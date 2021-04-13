Alaska Permanent Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $118,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.5% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 88,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.59. The company had a trading volume of 49,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

