Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5,213.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 110,055 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Albemarle worth $16,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Albemarle by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $4,995,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Albemarle by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 40,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALB opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.42. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

