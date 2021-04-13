Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading Up 104.8% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $349,993.98 and $115.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 104.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00066812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00258071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.53 or 0.00673851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,472.35 or 1.00042341 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022388 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.68 or 0.00869538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

