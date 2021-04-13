Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.21% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $19.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALEX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

