Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Down 71.7% in March

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.83. 14,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,284. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.24 and its 200-day moving average is $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

