Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s (ALFVY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS ALFVY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

