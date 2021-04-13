Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Up 240.6% in March

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 240.6% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGNPF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.49.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses in the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

