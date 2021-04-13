Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS AGMJF opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.
