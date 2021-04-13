Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Decreased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.88.

Shares of BABA opened at $244.01 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.