Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 205,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.88.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $244.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $660.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.48 and its 200-day moving average is $260.04. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

