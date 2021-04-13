Alien Worlds Hits Market Cap of $92.07 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 88.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001159 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 81.4% against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $92.07 million and $19.94 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alien Worlds alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00069052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00259887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.00697904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,797.92 or 1.00145074 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00022581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.75 or 0.00861387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,122,700,682 coins and its circulating supply is 124,673,310 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alien Worlds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alien Worlds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alien Worlds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.