Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $806.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce sales of $806.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $860.90 million and the lowest is $731.90 million. Align Technology reported sales of $550.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Barclays raised their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

Shares of ALGN opened at $601.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $544.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.17. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $178.70 and a 52 week high of $634.46.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,838,000 after purchasing an additional 261,465 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.