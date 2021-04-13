All Sports (SOC) Market Capitalization Hits $48.99 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. All Sports has a total market cap of $48.99 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00056244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00019597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00087068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.10 or 0.00626579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00032326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038013 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

