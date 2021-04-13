Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $107.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,756. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.73 and a 200 day moving average of $112.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $134.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.85 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

