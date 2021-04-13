Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $663.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report $663.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $666.30 million. Allegion reported sales of $674.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.62. Allegion has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $134.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

