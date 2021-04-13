ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ALLETE by 51.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,724 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 32.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

