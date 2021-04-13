Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Down 5.4%

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.66 and last traded at $105.66. 27,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 983,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

