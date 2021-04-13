Alliance Global Partners Cuts OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target to $3.75

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Shares of OGI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,507,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,392,449. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $675.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $2,334,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 660,435 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 527,740 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

