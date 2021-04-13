Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALIZY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Allianz alerts:

ALIZY stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.22.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.