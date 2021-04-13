Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the March 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. Allianz has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.22.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

