AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 430.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE ACV opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 6.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,435 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

