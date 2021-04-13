Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.14

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.14 and traded as high as C$42.60. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$42.58, with a volume of 238,038 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.84.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.1417 dividend. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at C$712,432.26. Also, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,188,439.47.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.