AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 369,727 shares.The stock last traded at $22.76 and had previously closed at $23.21.

ALVR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26.

In other AlloVir news, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $6,268,062.68. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 312,884 shares of company stock worth $10,694,114 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

