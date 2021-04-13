AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $390.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $414,884.56 and $390.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00057177 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 244.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

