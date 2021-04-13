Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells $138,207.46 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,594,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ally Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $712,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

