Alpaca Finance Hits Market Cap of $5.17 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00260095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.25 or 0.00668706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,615.25 or 0.99800715 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.50 or 0.00912273 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00019537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.