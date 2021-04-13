Alpha Finance Lab Price Down 22.5% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00002418 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $383.50 million and approximately $100.16 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00057143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.65 or 0.00258155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

