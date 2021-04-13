Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,261.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,094.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,840.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,187.60 and a 52 week high of $2,289.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,244.11.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

