Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Increased by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 285.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,907 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 11.3% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,140.07.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, hitting $2,248.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,662. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,082.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,833.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,182.33 and a 52-week high of $2,273.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

