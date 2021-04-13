Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,140.07.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,251.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,082.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,833.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,182.33 and a twelve month high of $2,273.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

