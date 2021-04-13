Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2,525.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $12.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,267.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,094.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,840.86. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,209.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,289.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

