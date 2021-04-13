Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.22 ($59.08).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of ALO stock opened at €44.02 ($51.79) on Tuesday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.38.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.