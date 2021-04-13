Altimeter Growth Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGC)

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,351 call options on the company. This is an increase of 210% compared to the typical volume of 2,371 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGC. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,150,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $25,720,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $6,980,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $5,144,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $5,173,000.

Shares of AGC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 371,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,007. Altimeter Growth has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

