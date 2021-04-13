Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.00

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), with a volume of 411890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

In other Altitude Group news, insider Martin Roy Varley purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,145.54). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,000.

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

