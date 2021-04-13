Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Increased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

