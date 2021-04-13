Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $11.08

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $11.50. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 543 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 97,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

