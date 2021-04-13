Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $11.08

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $11.50. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 543 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.
The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
